Two stores were robbed at gunpoint by two men Wednesday


November 1, 2018 at 9:05a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said two stores were robbed at gunpoint by two men Wednesday.

Robbers struck about 7:05 p.m. at the 1504 Oak St. Dollar General and just before 9 p.m. at the 2708 Glenwood Ave. Family Dollar.

Cash was taken in both robberies.

The Oak Street store was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon and at least one other time in October armed men tried to get inside at closing time but the doors were locked.

