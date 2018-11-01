Warren father indicted in injuries to child 9 weeks old
Staff report
A Trumbull County grand jury has indicted David T. Smith Sr., 33, of Trumbull Avenue on three counts of child endangering and one of felonious assault involving his 9-week-old daughter.
His indictment alleges he endangered the child Oct. 1, Oct. 6-7 and Oct. 15, and he committed felonious assault against her Oct. 6-7.
Police charged Smith last week with one count of child endangering after his daughter was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital with broken bones.
It is the second time Smith has been accused of child endangering.
The first time occurred in May 2006, when Smith was 21.
Smith pleaded guilty in February 2007 to felony child endangering and felonious assault and was sentenced to five years in prison.
He was released from prison in January 2011 after serving four years.
