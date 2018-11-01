Truck spills fuel on I-80 after mishap
HUBBARD
Crews worked to clean up a fuel spill after a semi truck jack-knifed on Interstate 80 near Masury Road SE at about 2 a.m. today.
The Eagle Joint Fire District responded to the call.
Crews were getting ready to clear the scene at about 8 a.m.
A Trumbull County dispatcher said nobody was hurt after the truck jack-knifed.
