Shayla Adams indicted in March shooting death

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted an Idlewood Avenue woman on a charge of murder with a firearm specification in the March shooting death of a man.

Shayla Adams, 28, was indicted as charged with the March 25 death of Richard Banton.

Reports said Banton was found with a gunshot wound about 3:30 a.m. March 25 inside the living room of a 2736 Hudson Ave. home.

Police were called for a fight where a gun went off after it was swatted away, a coroner’s report said.

Police were waiting for evidence they sent away to be tested to return before taking the case to a grand jury.