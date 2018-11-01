Shayla Adams indicted in March shooting death


November 1, 2018 at 3:23p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted an Idlewood Avenue woman on a charge of murder with a firearm specification in the March shooting death of a man.

Shayla Adams, 28, was indicted as charged with the March 25 death of Richard Banton.

Reports said Banton was found with a gunshot wound about 3:30 a.m. March 25 inside the living room of a 2736 Hudson Ave. home.

Police were called for a fight where a gun went off after it was swatted away, a coroner’s report said.

Police were waiting for evidence they sent away to be tested to return before taking the case to a grand jury.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$729900


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900