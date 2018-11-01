Second Harvest helps start mobile pantry

YOUNGSTOWN

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, in partnership with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department, is initiating a pilot Community Mobile Pantry program to provide food for distribution directly to residents in need.

The first distribution is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Gutknecht Towers, 110 E. Wood St.

“We know that people who live with hunger daily usually face many more life challenges. Bringing relief to these neighborhoods may deliver not just food, but also help and hope,” said Mike Iberis, food-bank executive director.

“The Mobile Pantry pilot will enable our public-safety professionals to provide immediate relief to some of our residents, and address a lack of resources that often leads to a perpetuation of the cycle of crime,” Sheriff Jerry Greene said.

Howland man jailed, accused in burglary

WARREN

Stephen J. Mazzola II, 22, of Rolling Meadows Drive, Howland, is in the Trumbull County jail without eligibility to make bond in the Monday night break-in of a home on Edgehill Avenue that resulted in a man being shot.

Mazzola pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Warren Municipal Court to aggravated burglary.

Police say Mazzola was one of two men who entered the house at 10:50 p.m., with the second man wearing a ski mask and forcing his way in behind Mazzola.

The victim, who said Mazzola was his friend, got into a scuffle with the masked man, resulting in the victim, 46, being shot in the lower chest.

The victim was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center with a major injury but is expected to survive.

Mazzola was arrested and booked into the county jail a few hours later.

Cops find cocaine, cash

YOUNGSTOWN

Police serving a search warrant about 1:55 p.m. Tuesday investigating drug activity at a 1623 Forestview Drive home found five bags of suspected crack cocaine, three bags of suspected marijuana, a digital scale and just over $800 in cash.

Arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine was the man who listed the East Side home as his address, Ricardo Clark, 36.

Police cited Wendell Perry, 58, of Fairfax Avenue, for possession of drug paraphernalia after officers found a crack pipe on him.

National Sandwich Day at Kravitz Deli

LIBERTY

Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave., announced it will celebrate National Sandwich Day on Friday and Saturday.

The event will feature large sandwiches at regular-size prices and happy-hour bar prices on drinks all day.

The American Cancer Society will be the beneficiary of the National Sandwich Day Sweepstakes, in which a winner will be selected to win free sandwiches for a year.

More Digest on A5