School bus driver finds Pa. boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop

TYRONE, Pa. (AP) — A school superintendent says a school bus driver arrived at a stop to find a fatally injured second-grader, who apparently had been hit by a vehicle while waiting for the bus.

Cathy Harlow of the Tyrone Area School District says in a Facebook posting the apparent hit-and-run happened before school this morning.

She says the bus driver called 911 and stayed with the 7-year-old boy until first responders arrived.

She says counseling is being provided for students and staff at Tyrone Elementary School.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. No other details were immediately available.