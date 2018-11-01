Ryan, DePizzo square off in tonight's congressional debate

LEAVITTSBURG

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said he’s delivered for the 13th Congressional District during his 16 years in the House while his Republican challenger Chris DePizzo said the incumbent has failed the area.

The two squared off tonight in a debate at LaBrae High School.

“The last 16 years I’ve had a plan for this community and every single year, every single appropriation cycle, I’ve been executing that plan,” said Ryan, 45, a Howland Democrat. “It’s Camp Ravenna, where we got $20 million to build that out, that is now Camp Garfield, state-of-the-art training facility for the men and women of our National Guard right over in Portage County; $28 million for the Youngstown Air Reserve Station, and we’re going to continue to use my position on the Appropriations Committee to keep investing in that, especially YARS, which has a $100 million economic impact. I don’t have control over everything. I wish I did.” But “what I have control over I’ve delivered on.”

DePizzo of Cuyahoga Falls, a Youngstown native, 31, said, “Sixteen years is a long time,” and Ryan “has control over his voting record.”

Ryan, DePizzo said, “The guy from Niles who went to Washington 16 years ago isn’t the same guy standing in front of you. That guy understood our Second Amendment, stood up for it. That guy backed” the district “and not his party. That guy cared about our district or at least I think so. But all I know is that’s changed in the way he’s voted.”

For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator or Vindy.com