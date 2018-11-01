Ribbon-cutting set

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Katie Costello announced a ribbon-cutting for the Canine Campus Training and Wellness Center at 5944 Market St. will take place at 11:30 a.m. today.

An open house event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. The event will feature vendors, food and discounts. Proceeds from the open house will go to the Together Journey, a nonprofit that offsets the cost of service dog training for veterans.

The Canine Campus is a certified fear-free, dog-training facility founded in 2016. Costello is a certified professional dog trainer with more than 15 years of experience as a registered veterinary technician.

For information, visit www.thecaninecampus-training.com or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/caninecampustraining/.

Business ceremony

CANFIELD

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Jerry DeJane, owner and operator of Fine Tune Fitness, announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Friday.

Fine Tune Fitness is located at 4478 Boardman-Canfield Road.

DeJane founded the business in 2005 and has been dedicated to designing training programs for clients since 1992.

Fine Tune Fitness offers a variety of programs, including one-on-one training, sports performance training, boot camp workouts and weight management.

For information, visit www.finetunefitness.net.

Grand opening

NILES

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Mihir Patel announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Mr. Hero, a specialty sandwich shop, will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Mr. Hero is located at 5612 Youngstown-Warren Road.

An open house to mark the grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature games, prizes, activities for children and meal promotions.

In addition to sandwiches, Mr. Hero offers steak and burger products, chicken, a deli line and a variety of side items.

Donation for fencing

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings recently donated a $12,500 check to Mill Creek MetroParks for the installation of fencing around the dek hockey rink at Wick Recreation Area.

“A dek hockey rink was constructed at the site of the former ice rink at the Wick Recreation Area in Mill Creek MetroParks. This project has returned recreation to a facility in our park which has been closed for nearly 15 years,” said Chris Litton, MetroParks development director.

“Our program is modeled after several very successful dek programs throughout Greater Pittsburgh.”

“Mill Creek MetroParks continues to contribute to the educational and recreational life of the Mahoning Valley, and we are thrilled to be a part of that,” said Trish Gelsomino of Home Savings.

Staff report