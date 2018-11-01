Report: Sixth-grader charged after assaulting and threatening dad

BOARDMAN

A Boardman Center Intermediate School student was arrested after punching his father and threatening to kill his father and himself, according to police reports.

The victim told police that he confronted his son, who is in the sixth grade, about using his credit card. His son then punched him in the stomach and grabbed two kitchen knives, saying: “I’ll kill you, I’ll kill myself.”

The suspect was arrested on charges of domestic violence, unruly juvenile and felonious assault and was transported to the juvenile justice center.