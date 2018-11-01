METRO DIGEST || Fatal crash in Warren Township

Probing fatal crash

WARREN

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Palmyra Road and Melgren Drive in Warren Township.

Information about the crash was sketchy, but preliminary reports indicate that one vehicle and one person was involved.

Flu shot clinic offered

AUSTINTOWN

Mahoning County District Board of Health is offering a flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the health department’s main office at 50 Westchester Drive.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following people get flu shots: everyone 6 months and older; people at high risk of developing flu-related complications; children 6 months to 2 years; adults 65 and older; pregnant women and women up to 2 weeks postpartum; residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities; and people with chronic medical conditions.

No appointment is needed. Bring insurance cards, driver’s license, Medicaid and Medicare cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed. Most private insurances are accepted. With proof of insurance, the vaccine is free.

The health board is a Vaccines for Children Program Provider and has limited opportunities for children who are uninsured to receive the vaccine free.

4 arrested in raid

STRUTHERS

Charges have been filed against four people arrested in a raid Tuesday at a city home by the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force.

Sgt. Larry McLaughlin, task force commander, told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, agents were following up on a four-month-long investigation into complaints at a home on the 200 block of Poland Avenue. McLaughlin said investigators found illegal narcotics and suspected cocaine.

Amanda Krotky, 23, and Ian Quinn Davids-Offenbecher, 25, both face charges of possession of heroin and dangerous drugs.

In addition, two people at the home face charges unrelated to the raid. McLaughlin said Haley Secre, 26, was arrested on a warrant from Liberty, and Robert Roseberg Jr., 23, was arrested on a warrant out of Boardman and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Jury selection in trial

YOUNGSTOWN

Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the murder trial of Donald Byrd IV.

Byrd, 24, is charged in the Aug. 1 stabbing death of Jermaine Donlow, 26, in a Tyrell Avenue apartment.

The stabbing happened in the West Side apartment of Louanne Johnson, 21, who pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of obstruction of justice. She is expected to testify against Byrd.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito is hearing the case.