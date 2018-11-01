OSHP identifies two who died in I-76 crash
LAKE MILTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified he victims of a double fatal crash on Interstate 76 eastbound this afternoon.
According to the patrol’s Canfield Post, the two who died at the scene were Kyle Kent, 20, of Austintown, and Val Abkarjan, 39, of North Lima.
