Newton Falls man killed in single-vehicle accident

WARREN

A Newton Falls man died in a 9:41 p.m., single-vehicle accident on Palmyra Road Southeast near Melgren Drive in Warren Township on Wednesday night.

Brian Dockery, 35, died after his eastbound 2000 GMC Sonoma drove off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. He was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Palmyra Road was shut down during the crash investigation and later re-opened. The Warren Township Fire Department and Warren Township Police Department assisted with traffic control in and around the crash scene. The crash remains under investigation.