Massachusetts US Senator to campaign for Ohio Democrat
COLUMBUS (AP)
Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is returning to Ohio to campaign on college campuses for a Democratic gubernatorial candidate criticized by President Donald Trump.
Warren will headline rallies today at Ohio State University in Columbus and at Ohio University in Athens with Richard Cordray and his running mate Betty Sutton.
Trump has called Cordray a “far-left disciple” of Warren, a potential 2020 presidential contender whom Trump frequently targets for mockery. Cordray was head of the federal consumer protection bureau, which was promoted by Warren.
Cordray told supporters in an email that a Trump tweet Tuesday was “a vile smear” of his record with “a nasty slur about Elizabeth Warren that’s beneath the dignity of the office of President.”
Cordray faces Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine in a tight race.
