Many faiths join to honor Squirrel Hill victims tonight at Temple El Emeth

LIBERTY

Gerard Kelly and Kate Fitzgerald of Girard came away from Thursday’s Interfaith Vigil for the Pittsburgh Tree of Life victims with a sense of hope.

Kelly and Fitzgerald, who had lived in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh where 11 Jews were killed last Saturday and had many Jewish friends in that area, were among an estimated 600 who nearly filled the sanctuary and social room of Temple El Emeth on Logan Way for the vigil.

“All of the people here came together with love and respect for each other’s traditions and religions,” said Fitzgerald, speaking after service.

The event, sponsored by the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and the Board of Rabbis of Greater Youngstown, featured speakers from several religions.

At the front of the sanctuary were 11 candles, representing the 11 killed at Squirrel Hill, that were lighted individually throughout the service by people who spoke about them.

This service was first and foremost a tribute to memorialize and honor those who perished and to come together in solidarity in response, said Rabbi Joseph Schonberger of Temple El Emeth.

Read more about the observance in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.