Man struck and killed by train in Salem

SALEM

Salem police are investigating the death of a man killed after being struck by a train Wednesday shortly before midnight, Salem Detective Dave Talbert saidd.

Frank Leasure, 62, of Carrolton, had just finished his job at American Standard, a large plant that sits near the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks. Talbert said there is speculation that Leasure may have been in a hurry to cross the tracks and get to the parking lot because it was raining.

Leasure waited for the westbound train to pass, walked past the first set of tracks, then got struck by an eastbound train as he crossed the second set, Talbert said. Police believe he didn’t realize there was an eastbound train, and didn’t hear it coming.

Talbert said Leasure was dead when police arrived. Police will review video from the train.