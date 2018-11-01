Man shot in both legs in a car at Oak Hill and West Myrtle

YOUNGSTOWN

Police about 9 p.m. Wednesday found a man shot in both legs in a car at Oak Hill and West Myrtle avenues.

The man told police he was standing outside the car because it had a flat tire when a car pulled up and some men inside fired shots at him.

Police found several 9mm shell casings nearby in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue, reports said. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.