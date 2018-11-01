Man shot in both legs in a car at Oak Hill and West Myrtle
YOUNGSTOWN
Police about 9 p.m. Wednesday found a man shot in both legs in a car at Oak Hill and West Myrtle avenues.
The man told police he was standing outside the car because it had a flat tire when a car pulled up and some men inside fired shots at him.
Police found several 9mm shell casings nearby in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue, reports said. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 14, 2017 11:21 a.m.
Man gives conflicting accounts of how he got shot in both legs
- June 8, 2018 11:08 a.m.
Y'town man tells police he was robbed at gunpoint
- July 27, 2017 midnight
Youngstown man arrested on drug charges
- February 27, 2018 9:45 a.m.
Police arrest Youngstown man on drug charge
- July 9, 2018 9:54 a.m.
City man stable after getting shot in the leg
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.