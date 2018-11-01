Warren man convicted of 2 counts of kidnapping, felonious assault

Staff report

WARREN

A Trumbull County jury found Harold Travis Jr. guilty of six of eight charges, including felonious assault and kidnapping and could get up to 46 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 19.

Jurors on Wednesday in common pleas court found Travis, 25, of Elm Road, guilty of two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and single counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and abduction.

They found him not guilty of one kidnapping count and one count of extortion.

A felonious assault, kidnapping and firearm conviction stemmed from Travis having kidnapped his wife for about 10 days in February 2015 and beating her. She was able to take her 4-month-old child and escape to a neighbor’s house.

The woman suffered a cracked rib, bruises, split lip and black eyes, said Chuck Morrow, assistant county prosecutor.

Travis’ second felonious assault and kidnapping convictions and one of abduction stemmed from Travis and his father, Harold Travis Sr., kidnapping and assaulting a man and abducting a woman at his father’s house on Douglas Street Northwest on July 12, 2016. Travis’ father has since died.

Travis and his father held the man and woman, who were both heroin addicts, at his father’s house and assaulted the man, who suffered wounds from being poked in the head with a screwdriver.

The man escaped from the home and went to police, who went to the Douglas residence and removed the woman, who was not injured.

About a dozen deputies surrounded Travis when his sentence was read in court. He was under tight security throughout the trial because of a comment he made indicating his intention to assault someone in the courtroom, officials said.