Mahoning adoptions join 3 boys to forever families today

YOUNGSTOWN

Two families celebrated the addition of new members during the fifth annual Adoption Day ceremony at the Mahoning County Probate Court.

In front of an audience of supporters gathered Thursday in the courthouse rotunda, Probate Court Judge Robert Rusu finalized the adoptions of three boys to two families.

Joseph Allen Brooks, 6, and Jordan Michael Brooks, 5, were adopted by Ron and Robin Brooks, who have been caring for the boys since they were infants.

“We’ve had them since they were babies,” Ron Brooks said. “We knew the first day we started fostering them that we were going to adopt them.”

During the second hearing, Syncere Tykwan Allen McGee-Taltoan, 15, was adopted by his foster parents, Milton Taltoan and Dawn McGee-Taltoan.

The Taltoans also had previously adopted children. They had been fostering Syncere since his early childhood and knew him as an infant.



“It’s been a long time coming,” McGee-Taltoan said.

Syncere McGee-Taltoan is a freshman at Campbell Memorial High School, where he plays basketball and runs track.

“It just feels good knowing I’m here to stay now," he said.

