Local prayer vigil tonight for Pittsburgh synagogue victims

LIBERTY — The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and the Board of Rabbis of Greater Youngstown will have an interfaith vigil for the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue victims today at Temple El Emeth, 3970 Logan Way. The event is open to the entire Mahoning and Shenango Valley communities.

A regular daily prayer service will be at 5:45 p.m. followed by a vigil at 6 p.m. Josh Sayles, director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh has been invited to speak.

Also included will be interfaith readings and prayers led by members of the Jewish and general communities, and the lighting of 11 memorial candles. A few words will be said about each victim.