Lawsuit against Ohio judge over transgender names dismissed
CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal judge says the mothers of three transgender teen boys who sued a southwest Ohio county judge over his refusal to grant name changes should have filed an appeal not a civil complaint.
The Dayton Daily News reports Cincinnati-based U.S. District Judge William Bertelsman on Tuesday ordered the case dismissed and stricken from the docket, a result sought by Warren County Judge Joe Kirby’s attorneys.
The lawsuit filed in August said Kirby refused a 15-year-old boy’s name change request. The mothers of boys ages 15 and 17 joined the lawsuit fearing the same outcome. The teens receive therapy and medical treatment for gender dysphoria.
Kirby said the teens should wait until they’re 18.
