Struthers library gets interior facelift

By Graig Graziosi

STRUTHERS

The Struthers branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and the Mahoning County received major updates to its interior, including space for teenagers and children.

Josephine Nolfi, director of youth services programming, said library staff had a focus group with local teenagers to ask what additions to the library they would like, and worked from their feedback.

“The students told us that they wanted a space where they could collaborate and work on school projects together that was their own space,” Nolfi said. “So we gave them that.”

The meeting space, which includes several chairs and a large table for students to work at together, also features a computer bar and bookshelves filled with teen-focused literature.

Just outside the new teen space is an area for younger students, which includes computers, tablets loaded with educational apps, a “developmental station” aimed at helping prepare children for kindergarten and a large selection of children’s literature.

In addition to the space for young visitors to the library, a meeting space in the rear of the building will be available for use by the public and will be free to nonprofits. The wooden chairs inside have been refurbished, the soft chairs have been reupholstered and the walls have been painted.

Aimee Fifarek, the executive director of the Public Library of Youngstown and the Mahoning County, said work began on the upgrades six months ago, shortly after she took over the position.

Some residents of Struthers had questioned the long-term plan for a Struthers library after a consolidation project that would have combined the Struthers, Campbell and Brownlee Woods libraries into one central location failed to solidify.

“We looked at the library’s market penetration and found 57 percent of families in Struthers had library cards, but not as many were actually visiting, so we wanted to get in here and give the building a little TLC,” Fifarek said. “Mayor [Terry] Stocker and school district officials were very helpful during the process.”

Fifarek said the entire project cost less than $80,000.

Investment into the Struthers library will continue as staff pursue programming for young visitors. On Saturday, the library will host “Outback Ray’s Amazing Animal Show,” which will allow children to get hands-on with live animals.