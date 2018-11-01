Flooding prompts postponement of Ohio cross country meets


November 1, 2018 at 8:26p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has postponed Saturday’s state cross country races because of flooding at the course outside Columbus.

OHSAA officials today said championship races for boys and girls will be held Nov. 10 at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said in a statement the postponement is the “best solution” for the safety and well-being of runners and that it’s hoped conditions will have improved by next weekend.

The Division III race for boys will begin at 11 a.m., followed by boys Division II at 11:45 a.m. and Division I boys at 12:30 p.m.

The girls Division III race will begin at 1:30 p.m., Division II at 2:15 p.m. and Division I at 3 p.m.

