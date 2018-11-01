Federal fugitive crashes in Austintown today

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

A fugitive who officials said eluded capture for two years crashed his vehicle this morning trying to flee U.S. Marshals in the township.

Richard D. Williams, 26, is in the Mahoning County jail after his apprehension at the Sleep Inn along Interstate Boulevard.

He’s charged by police with several firearm assaults, carrying concealed weapons, shooting a firearm within city limits, failing to comply with police orders, aggravated menacing and various fraud- and drug-related charges.

He could also face charges of assaulting a peace officer along with other federal charges, authorities said.

Authorities have been seeking Williams since September 2016, said Glen Riddle, an officer with the U.S. Marshals’ Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

