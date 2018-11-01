Board again sidelines Gov. Kasich’s order on Lake Erie algae
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A state panel is again delaying Gov. John Kasich’s plan to reduce farm fertilizer and manure feeding Lake Erie’s sometimes toxic algae blooms.
The Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission voted 4-3 today to hold off endorsing the plan until an oversight board sets rules for the proposed regulations.
Kasich wants the commission to allow his agriculture director to declare eight watersheds in distress, requiring an estimated 7,000 farms to evaluate their land and make changes to farming practices.
Farm groups have voiced concerns not enough is known about how the plan would be carried out and how much it would cost.
