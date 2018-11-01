BREAKING: Cafaro Co. offering Howland location for USDA federal building site

Births


November 1, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Robert and Maureen Kime, Canfield, boy, Oct. 30.

Jasmine Boykin, Campbell, boy, Oct. 30.

Catherine Massey and Jason G. Ward, Warren, boy, Oct. 30.

Tyshawn and Samaiah Rutledge, Youngstown, boy, Oct. 30.

James and Kimberly Rolley, Struthers, boy, Oct. 30.

Catlin Tolle and Michael P. Holt Jr., Youngstown, boy, Oct. 30.

Ben Baldner and Valerie Posada, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 30.

More like this from vindy.com

  • October 27, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • October 3, 2016 midnight

    Births

  • October 4, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • October 9, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • October 19, 2018 midnight

    Births

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$729900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500