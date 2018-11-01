Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Robert and Maureen Kime, Canfield, boy, Oct. 30.
Jasmine Boykin, Campbell, boy, Oct. 30.
Catherine Massey and Jason G. Ward, Warren, boy, Oct. 30.
Tyshawn and Samaiah Rutledge, Youngstown, boy, Oct. 30.
James and Kimberly Rolley, Struthers, boy, Oct. 30.
Catlin Tolle and Michael P. Holt Jr., Youngstown, boy, Oct. 30.
Ben Baldner and Valerie Posada, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 30.
