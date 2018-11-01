2 Pa. trick-or-treaters wounded when gunfire erupts on street


November 1, 2018 at 1:25p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl and her 5-year-old brother were shot and wounded while out trick-or-treating when gunfire erupted on a Philadelphia street.

But it’s not yet known what sparked the shooting, which occurred about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The 14-year-old girl suffered a graze wound and was treated at a hospital. But her brother, who was shot in the leg, remained hospitalized today in stable condition and may need surgery to remove a bullet.

Authorities say it appears that at least six shots were fired from two separate guns.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

