2 Pa. trick-or-treaters wounded when gunfire erupts on street
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl and her 5-year-old brother were shot and wounded while out trick-or-treating when gunfire erupted on a Philadelphia street.
But it’s not yet known what sparked the shooting, which occurred about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The 14-year-old girl suffered a graze wound and was treated at a hospital. But her brother, who was shot in the leg, remained hospitalized today in stable condition and may need surgery to remove a bullet.
Authorities say it appears that at least six shots were fired from two separate guns.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation.
