Y'town's 21st CityScape beautification day Saturday
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown CityScape will have its 21st annual Streetscape beautification program from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Volunteers will beautify and clean up downtown and surrounding areas during the event.
Focus areas are Central Square, West and East Federal streets, John Young Memorial, South Avenue Bridge Police Memorial, Mahoning Commons, B&O Station, Choffin hillside, city hall, Youngstown State University bridge overpasses, Wick Park, Harrison Common Park and Smoky Hollow Veterans Memorial.
Read more about the day in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
