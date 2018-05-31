UPDATE | West Branch wins 5-4; plays Saturday for title
By DAN HINER
The Vindicator
AKRON — West Branch beat Jonathon Alder 5-4 in the Division II state softball tournament.
They will play in the state title game on Saturday at Firestone Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Alder jumped out to a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Cierra Clark in the top of the 2nd.
A two-out RBI triple by Grace Heath tied the game and Kylie Coffelt gave the Warriors the lead with a two-run home run to left field.
West Branch led 3-1 in the bottom of the 3rd. They got it to 4-1 in the top of the 5th.
But Adler rebounded. Alder's Emily Walker drove in two with a triple to left-center field to make it 4-3 in the 5th.
Angela Brandel tied the game at 4 with an RBI single off Coffelt in the 6th inning.
In the bottom of the 6th, Heath gave the Warriors a 5-4 lead on a two-out RBI single.
