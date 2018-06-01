Update: South Range blanks Cincinnati Madeira, 6-0

— South Range freshman right-hander Jake Gehring pitched a six-hit shutout as the Raiders beat Cincinnati Madeira 6-0 in a Division III state semifinal tonight at Huntington Park.

South Range will play in its first state final against Coldwater at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Coldwater beat Minford 11-0 in five innings in an earlier semifinal.

