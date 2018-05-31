Trio with 'sovereign' license plate face charges after fracas
YOUNGSTOWN — Police Wednesday arrested two men and a juvenile after officers were investigating a car with a sovereign citizen license plate in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Avenue.
An officer on patrol spotted the car about 2:50 p.m. and as he went to investigate reports said Lavante Perry, 23, was upset that police were there and he told the officer to leave.
Reports said Perry told police “I feel threatened, I should grab my gun,” and his brother Charles Perry, 18, also said he was going to grab a gun.
Both men resisted efforts to be placed into custody and had to be taken to the ground, reports said.
Reports said the juvenile tried to fight a female officer before she was sprayed with chemical spray.
The female was booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on several charges including a felony assault on a police officer.
The Perry brothers were booked into the Mahoning County jail on obstruction, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing charges.
