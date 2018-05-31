Threatening Facebook post could bring criminal charges
BOARDMAN
A man who made a post on Facebook a friend said was for shock value could face felony inducing panic charges.
The post read, “Do u ever wake up and just have that feeling that I want to shoot up a school?”
Township police were alerted to the post by an anonymous source who came across it on his or her Facebook news feed.
Police contacted a friend of the poster who said he likes to post things for shock value.
Police found addresses for the man in Kent and Youngstown. They were unable to make contact with him on Youngstown and alerted police in Kent.
No arrest has been made at this time
