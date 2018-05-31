Summer Movie Series kicks off June 18 on Covelli Centre lawn

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Summer Movie Series, on the Covelli Centre lawn, kicks off June 18.

The movies are shown on Mondays starting at 9 p.m. If the movie is rained out, it’s shown the next day, Tuesday, also at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

The movie lineup this year is:

June 18: Footloose

June 25: Black Panther

July 2: Rocky

July 9: The Lion King

July 16: Goonies

July 23: Kiki’s Delivery Service

July 30: A League of Their Own

Aug. 6: West Side Story

Aug. 13: Napoleon Dynamite