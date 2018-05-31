Summer Movie Series kicks off June 18 on Covelli Centre lawn
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown Summer Movie Series, on the Covelli Centre lawn, kicks off June 18.
The movies are shown on Mondays starting at 9 p.m. If the movie is rained out, it’s shown the next day, Tuesday, also at 9 p.m. Admission is free.
The movie lineup this year is:
June 18: Footloose
June 25: Black Panther
July 2: Rocky
July 9: The Lion King
July 16: Goonies
July 23: Kiki’s Delivery Service
July 30: A League of Their Own
Aug. 6: West Side Story
Aug. 13: Napoleon Dynamite
