Summer Movie Series kicks off June 18 on Covelli Centre lawn


May 31, 2018 at 3:00p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Summer Movie Series, on the Covelli Centre lawn, kicks off June 18.

The movies are shown on Mondays starting at 9 p.m. If the movie is rained out, it’s shown the next day, Tuesday, also at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

The movie lineup this year is:

June 18: Footloose

June 25: Black Panther

July 2: Rocky

July 9: The Lion King

July 16: Goonies

July 23: Kiki’s Delivery Service

July 30: A League of Their Own

Aug. 6: West Side Story

Aug. 13: Napoleon Dynamite

