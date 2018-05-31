Police make arrests after drugs, gun found in search

WARREN — Members of the police department’s Street Crimes Unit Wednesday found cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, pills, heroin and .45-caliber handgun while serving a search warrant about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at a 1367 Hamilton St. NW home.

Arrested on charges of trafficking in drugs and being a felon in possession of a firearm was the homeowner, Vincent Richardson Jr., 25.

Anita Acord, 46, of Newton Falls, was also arrested on a warrant. Both were booked into the Trumbull County jail.