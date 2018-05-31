Police investigate after Warren daycare struck by bullets

WARREN — Reports said two children were inside a Colt Drive Northwest daycare Wednesday that was struck by two bullets about 4:25 p.m.

No one was injured.

Reports said an employee of the daycare told police she saw three males hiding from someone in a car who was firing shots at them. Some of the males hid in bushes in front of the daycare and the car stopped to look for them.

The employee heard three gunshots and officers found two bullet holes in the siding, reports said. There were two children inside the room where the bullet holes were found, reports said.

Officers viewed security footage and saw the car stop, back up, and go forward again like someone in the car was looking for someone, reports said.

Earlier, a man who was driving a car that looked like the car on the video footage said four men had shot at him as he was driving on Colt Drive NW. Officers checked the area where that man said he was at and no evidence of a shooting there was found.