Official: Talk with Pompeo, North Korean 'went well’


May 31, 2018 at 12:46p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. official says that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meetings with a top North Korean official ended more than two hours earlier than expected because the talks “went well” and “made progress” in salvaging an on-again, off-again summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The official says the high-stakes discussion lasted between 9:05 and 11:25 a.m., concluding well before the scheduled end of 1:30 p.m. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the details of the meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Shortly after leaving the meeting venue at the residence of the deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Pompeo tweeted that the talks had been “substantive.”

