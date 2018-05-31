oddly enough

4 charged with tainting cupcakes with bodily fluids

WINCHESTER, Conn.

Police charged four people they said brought cupcakes tainted with bodily fluids to their Connecticut school last year.

Two boys and two girls were charged with offenses including fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Winchester police said three suspects are now in college and all turned themselves in after learning of their arrest warrants.

Police started investigating last June after getting complaints that the students brought cupcakes to The Gilbert School that were tainted with bodily fluids. Authorities did not specify the fluid.

Authorities said they do not think the substance added to the batter or frosting was toxic, and there were no reports of illnesses.

Domestic dispute in Germany: Man arguing with parrot

BERLIN

Police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in a southern German town – and found a man arguing with a parrot.

A resident in Loerrach, near the Swiss border, called the emergency number to report his concerns about loud shouting from a next-door apartment that had been going on for some time.

Police said officers sent to the scene found there was a loud argument going on – but it was between a 22-year-old man and a parrot. The man told them he had been annoyed with the bird, which belonged to his girlfriend.

The parrot responded to being shouted at with loud noises of its own. Police said it couldn’t speak but could bark like a dog.

Person in Spider-Man costume hangs out on Boston train

BOSTON

A person sporting a Spider-Man costume joined commuters on a Boston subway train – dangling from a handrail.

Twitter user Ashley Armstrong tweeted a video of the masked superhero checking a smartphone while hanging upside down on a Green Line train. Armstrong tweeted: “Just another day on the #MBTA.”

The Boston Globe reported that eager fans took to Reddit to share pictures and stories of the nimble web-slinger, who was obviously surfing the web.

Associated Press