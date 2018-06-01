November levy is 'crucial' for Mahoning mental health services, Piccirilli says

YOUNGSTOWN

Officials say a 1.35-mill levy is crucial for the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board to meet the county’s demand for its services.

The Mahoning County commissioners voted Thursday to place the measure on November’s ballot.

If approved by voters, the ballot measure will renew an existing 0.85-mill real-estate tax levy and add a 0.5-mill increase. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $43.20 per year.

The levy will increase the board’s levy revenue from about $4.3 million to $5.4 million.

Duane Piccirilli, the board’s executive director, said the additional money will allow the board to increase mental-health services in county schools and address the area’s shortage of residential treatment centers for addiction.

All of the board’s services are provided through outside agencies in accordance with state law.

Alta Behavioral Healthcare, one of those agencies, spends about 3,000 hours in the schools each year, but that may not be enough.

“We’re hearing from the community that we need to be doing more in our schools,” Piccirilli said.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.