Murry released

YOUNGSTOWN

Bishop George V. Murry of the Diocese of Youngstown was released from the Cleveland Clinic Tuesday evening. Diagnosed with acute leukemia earlier in the month, Bishop Murry’s physicians are pleased with his response to chemotherapy, and the leukemia cells have been suppressed. He will return to the clinic weekly to monitor his recovery, according to a statement from the diocese.

Power outage

YOUNGSTOWN

A power outage that’s impacted the west side of downtown since Monday should have been fixed by late Wednesday, an Ohio Edison spokesman said.

“This has been a challenging one,” said Chris Eck of Ohio Edison.

The outage was caused by an underground cable failure that was supposed to be resolved Tuesday, Eck said. The repair crew kept running into problems, but has since isolated the problem and is fixing it, he said.

The outage affected only a handful of customers in the city, but one of those customers, Youngstown Thermal, provides cooling services to several downtown businesses. Its cooling customers include The Vindicator, Home Savings and Loan, DeYor Performing Arts Center and the main building of the Youngstown Business Incubator.

Multiple charges

BROOKFIELD

A Brookfield woman faces multiple charges after police said she sold pills at the Brookfield Diner and drove home drunk with three kids in the car.

Police said the diner owner called at 8 p.m. May 23 advising Nancy Miller, 55, was leaving intoxicated with the kids. Police caught up with her at her house on the 5700 block of Everett-East Road, the report said.

The report said the children, age 12, 14 and 16, appeared frightened. The oldest said Miller told her they were stopping at the diner to sell her back pain pills to get money for snacks. Miller, who police said was visibly intoxicated, admitted she sold the waitress five Tramadol pills for $5, the report said.

A Breathalyzer test showed a 0.271 blood alcohol content. She was taken to the Trumbull County jail.

The waitress said she gave Miller $5 but wasn’t buying pills, and police didn’t find any.

Bridge opening delay

COLUMBIANA

Residents who await the reopening of a bridge between Columbiana and Washingtonville will have to wait a little longer.

The bridge on state Route 14 over state Route 11 closed April 9. It was scheduled to be reopened by June 15, but an Ohio Department of Transportation spokeswoman said it may not reopen until June 26.

Lauren Borrell, ODOT District 11 spokeswoman, said contractors are working on the bridge deck, weather permitting. Marucci and Gaffney Excavating Co. of Youngstown is the contractor on the $1.6 million project.