Mahoning County High grad says school saved his life

YOUNGSTOWN

Marquale Armour told his fellow graduates at Mahoning County High School to never give up.

Armour, who was the class speaker today for the Class of 2018, told 45 of his classmates who received diplomas that when he first came to school, he had a lot of anger and self-doubt from being moved around in foster care.

But thanks to the staff at the school who treated him as more than just another student, Armour was able to graduate and have his sights on the future – a future he thought he might never have.

“They were a family,” Armour said of the staff at the school. “Not just to me, but all of my fellow classmates.”

The high school, established in 2008, is a public community school that provides education for students from the county’s high schools who have been suspended or expelled.

