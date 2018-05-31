Mahoning commissioners OK 1.35-mill Mental Health levy
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Commissioners voted this morning to place a 1.35-mill levy to support the county Mental Health and Recovery Board on November’s ballot.
The commissioners submitted the measure to the auditor for his approval in April.
The measure will renew an existing .85-mill real-estate levy and add a .5-mill increase. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $43.20 per year.
The board voted not to renew an existing .5-mill levy up for renewal in 2020. The roughly $900,000 that levy will raise in its remaining years will fund infrastructure improvements.
The new levy will increase the board’s revenue by about $1,000,000.
Executive Director Duane Piccirilli said the money will go toward school counseling and address a shortage in residential treatment for addiction.
