In January, he went to Jared’s; today he’s in jail

BOARDMAN — Police have charged a Philadelphia man for stealing $25,000 in diamonds from a Market Street jewelry store in January.

Mark Greene, 42, of Philadelphia grabbed two diamonds valued at $10,000 and $15,000 while in Jared’s Galleria of Jewelry and ran from the store, according to a police report.

He led police on a car chase that ended with a crash on Mahoning Avenue where he fled on foot, the report said.

Police picked Greene up Wednesday after an extradition hearing in Philadelphia. He is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.