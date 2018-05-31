Islamic State claims responsibility for terrorist attack in Belgium

Associated Press

BRUSSELS

A Belgian prison inmate who killed three people while on furlough committed “terrorist murder” and likely intended to cause more harm, prosecutors said Wednesday as authorities searched for possible accomplices and the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bloodshed.

The convict who stabbed two police officers in the city of Liege and used their handguns to kill them and a bystander was a “soldier of the caliphate,” IS said in a brief statement on the site of its Aamaq news agency.

Such wording is typical of the claims IS makes even when slaying suspects have not been linked directly to the terror group. Belgian authorities have not said if they have evidence the inmate had vowed allegiance to IS or was acting on its orders.

Interior Minister Jan Jambon noted that Benjamin Herman, the Belgian national named as the Liege killer, killed a fourth person Monday night away from the eastern industrial town.

Herman, 31, a convert to Islam, was known to local authorities as a repeat offender involved in petty crime and drugs. He spent most of his time in prison since 2003 and was on a two-day leave when he launched his attack. Police shot him dead not long after.