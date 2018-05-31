Man indicted for traffic death last May

Staff report

WARREN

A 19-year-old Farmdale man was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury Tuesday on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide in a traffic death that happened more than a year ago.

The vehicular homicide charge that Mark J. Donaldson faces is a second-degree felony. He also was indicted on misdemeanor counts of OVI, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donaldson was the driver of a vehicle that crossed the center line of Johnson Plank Road in Bazetta Township at 8:05 a.m. May 9, hitting a minivan head-on and killing the driver, Marye Urey, 59, of Niles-Cortand Road, Warren.

A blood test shortly after the accident revealed traces of marijuana in his system above the legal limit for driving, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said Donaldson told them that he smokes marijuana every night to help him fall asleep, and the last time he had smoked marijuana before the crash was 12:45 that morning.

Donaldson told the troopers he has a condition that can cause a loss of consciousness. In a written statement, Donaldson told troopers he did not remember crossing the center line and “stated he may have passed out, causing him to drive left of center.”

His last recollection was leaving the Trumbull Career and Technical Center after dropping off his girlfriend for school.

Inside his car troopers found two bags of marijuana and a marijuana grinder on the floor.