Giuliani advises against firing Sessions
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
President Donald Trump’s lawyer has repeatedly counseled him not to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions despite the president’s ongoing anger at the attorney general’s decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe.
Rudy Giuliani told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Trump has asked him multiple times, before and after the former New York City mayor joined the president’s legal team last month, about whether Sessions should have been fired.
“I don’t think the president should do it, and I’ve told him so,” said Giuliani.
Giuliani said Trump consulted him last summer during the height of his rage about Sessions’ recusal. More recently, he said, Trump has not actively considered firing Sessions, but has wondered if he made the right decision in not doing so previously.
“And when he asks, ‘Should I have done that?’ I say, ‘No, the way it is now has worked out,’” Giuliani said.
