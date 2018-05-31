Downtown power failure fixed but chiller failure continues

YOUNGSTOWN

A power outage that impacted the west side of downtown was fixed early today, but was quickly followed by another outage that was resolved later in the day, said Chris Eck, an Ohio Edison spokesman.

However, one of the handful of customers, Youngstown Thermal, has a problem with a chiller, a company employee said. Youngstown Thermal is unable to provide cooling services to several downtown businesses.

Youngstown Thermal’s cooling customers include The Vindicator, Home Savings and Loan, DeYor Performing Arts Center and the main building of the Youngstown Business Incubator.

A power outage occurred Monday because of an underground cable failure and was repaired about 7 a.m. today, Eck said. But shortly after the problem was fixed by Ohio Edison, he said, another cable failed causing another outage that was repaired about 5 p.m. today.

The only business without power as of this evening was the State Farm building at 217 W. Federal St., Eck said.