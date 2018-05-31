City man with gun faces weapons charge

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said an East Ravenwood Avenue man Wednesday who had a 9mm handgun while he was walking at East Lucius Avenue and Cottage Grove was arrested on weapons charges.

Officers were called to the area about 8:10 p.m. for a report of someone carrying a gun in a backpack and saw Antonio Johnson, 36, who matched the description of the person, walking in the street, which is a minor misdemeanor.

Reports said Johnson admitted having a gun and officers found the loaded 9mm pistol in his waistband. Johnson told police the gun belonged to his wife and he discovered he left it in a car he just left at a used car lot, so he took the gun out of the car and was walking home with it.

A records checked revealed Johnson has prior felony convictions that bar him from owning a firearm.

He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.