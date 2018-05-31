BUSINESS digest

Wines of Valley Trail

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Convention & Visitors Bureau announced a new Wines of the Valley Wine Trail including six Mahoning County wineries will launch Friday.

The trail encourages wine lovers to visit local wineries.

Beginning Friday, passports for the trail will be available at six locations: Mastropietro Winery and Myrddin Winery in Berlin Center, The Vineyards at Pine Lake in Columbiana, Diletto Winery in Canfield and Halliday’s Winery and Lil Paws Winery in Lake Milton.

Participants purchase a glass of wine, get their passport stamped and then receive a custom wine charm exclusive to each winery. With five or more stamps, participants can redeem their passports for a keepsake charm box plus a bonus charm.

The event will run through the end of the year.

For more information, visit winesofthevalley.com or call 800-447-8201.

Hospital opening

LIBERTY

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 4 p.m. today at Generations Behavioral Health, 196 Colonial Drive.

An open house will follow from 4 to 6 p.m.

Generations is a 76-bed acute, short-term inpatient psychiatric hospital for patients age 18 and older suffering from mental illnesses and addiction, according to a news release from the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

The facility’s three units include adult psychiatric, geriatric psychiatric and dual diagnosis. Generations accepts admissions 24/7.

For more information, visit gbhyoungstown.com.

Leaders wanted

YOUNGSTOWN

Applications for the Leadership Mahoning Valley class of 2018-19 are now available and may be submitted through Friday.

Created to identify individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences who demonstrate leadership talent and community commitment, the program provides adult community leaders with a general overview of the Valley, an opportunity for increased understanding of key community issues and the potential to develop effective working relationships with other civic leaders.

The nine-month program has a tuition fee of $2,000. Candidates may request applications directly or be nominated to apply by their employer, a program graduate or others.

Applications may be requested by email at karen@regionalchamber.com or by phone at 330-744-2131, ext. 1241.

Steel job fair

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Ellwood Quality Steels will host an entry-level production job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 700 Moravia St.

Applications also will be accepted online at bit.ly/EQSproduction18.

Sheetz sweepstakes

ALTOONA, PA.

Sheetz announced it will launch its “My Free Ride” summer sweepstakes Friday, giving customers a chance to win a featured 2018 vehicle or $50,000 cash each month in June, July and August.

To enter, customers must purchase promotional combos.

To win a Ford F150 in June, they must purchase two 20 oz. Mountain Dews and any Sheetz signature made-to-order food item.

To win a Ford Explorer in July, they must purchase two 18.5 oz. Gold Peak teas and any Sheetz signaure MTO item.

To win a Ford Mustang in August, they must purchase two 16 oz. Monster energy drinks and any Sheetz signature MTO item.

For more information, visit www.Sheetz.com/MyFreeRide.

Staff report