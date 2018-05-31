Boardman officials say Meijer could be looking to locate in the township

Development company is seeking a zoning change to site on US Route 224

By Jordyn Grzelewski

jgrzelewski@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

Township officials believe a request by a development company to rezone part of a property on U.S. Route 224 could be an indication that Meijer is looking to build a location in the township.

The township zoning commission received an application from Westlake-based Carnegie Management and Development Corp. requesting that 4.3 acres of a property at U.S. Route 224 and Lockwood Boulevard be rezoned from residential to commercial. The application does not include any mention of the retail business looking to locate there, and township officials stressed they have received nothing from Meijer.

But, “Carnegie Management and Development has worked with Meijers in the past,” said Trustee Tom Costello. “It will be a substantial project, in size and scope, and we know who’s been in our community looking around.”

Carnegie declined to comment, citing a confidentiality agreement, and Meijer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Meijer is an American supercenter chain headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The property in question currently is owned by Mercy Health Youngstown and Carnegie is in the process of purchasing it, according to the zoning application. The location is composed of two parcels, totaling nearly 40 acres.

Most of the property already is zoned commercial, but Carnegie is looking to rezone a small residential portion adjacent to Lockwood.

Township Zoning and Development Director Krista Beniston said the company wants to exchange a 1.2-acre conservation easement and add a 6-acre conservation easement on the northern side of the property, adjacent to a residential area.

“That will act as a permanent buffer. Before, that could have been developed as housing,” she said. “I think it’s a great buffer for the residents.”

The zoning commission will consider the request at a meeting June 5. The matter will then go to the board of trustees June 11.

The next step, if the zone change is approved, would be site-plan review, which would require submitting detailed plans about the project to the township.