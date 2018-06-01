84 Campbell grads receive diplomas tonight

CAMPBELL

The cheers of proud families echoed throughout Campbell Memorial High School tonight as their loved ones, in black and red gowns with mortarboards, streamed into the gymnasium for the Class of 2018 commencement.

The 84 graduates won a total of $758,000 in scholarships.

There were five valedictorians: Glenn Germaney, John Levendis, Caylee Michaels, Antoni Tiliakos and Nomiki Zembillas. Each earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The salutatorians were Michael Copanic and Madeline Rosile.

Michaels, class president, offered some words of advice during her speech.

First, never give up, despite the obstacles that lay ahead.

Second, give 110 percent in everything, whether the graduates attend college, learn a trade, travel the world or become an athlete.

Read more about the event in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.