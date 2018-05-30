Warren PD finds gun, machete and drugs in separate stops

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

WARREN

Police in Warren had a busy holiday weekend.

Reports said two passengers were arrested after police stopped an SUV that ran a stop sign Sunday.

At 4:15 p.m., officers pulled over the SUV at Wick Street and Willard Avenue Southeast. The driver told police he was going to the hospital, but when officers told him he was going in the opposite direction, he turned to his wife, Tawana Binion, 40, of Niles and said: “I told you so.”

Officers later saw Binion place something in her bra which turned out to be a crack pipe, reports said. Binion is the registered owner of the SUV, and she was charged with carrying a concealed weapon because a machete was found in the back, hidden. She was taken to the Trumbull County jail.

A second passenger, James Coudriet, 35, of Cortland, was arrested on a warrant from Niles Municipal Court.

About 11:25 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a party on Linda Drive Northwest after gunfire broke out.

A 14-year-old at the party told officers that five or six people he has been feuding with for the past couple of weeks came to the party, got out of a car and one of them fired several shots from a handgun.

No one was injured. Reports said officers found a .380-caliber shell casing on the sidewalk at the home.

A 23-year-old Hickory Street Southwest woman, Cheyanne Mahan, was cited late Saturday for open container in a motor vehicle. She is also under investigation for three counts of trafficking in drugs after she was pulled over about 10:20 p.m. at Niles Road and Draper Street Southeast after reports said officers thought she was involved in a suspected drug deal.

When police searched her car, besides the open container of alcohol they also found a digital scale, reports said. On her way to the Trumbull County jail, she was fidgeting around in the back of a cruiser, and when police arrived at the jail, she gave police several plastic bags that had suspected heroin, crack cocaine and painkillers. Reports said Mahan was given citations for possession of drug paraphernalia, and the open container and the suspected drugs will be tested to see if she should be charged with trafficking in drugs.

Police found a loaded handgun and a large amount of cash late Saturday evening on a Euclid woman who was in an area known for drug activity, reports said.

Reports said officers were patrolling just after 11 p.m. on Mason Street near a known drug house when they spotted a Jeep driven by Ciara Mundy, 25, of Euclid, parked in an out-of-the-way area behind the drug house.

Mundy told police she was looking for her dog, even though she does not live in Warren. When police asked her if she had anything, she told them she had a gun, and officers found a loaded 9 mm pistol underneath the driver’s seat.

Officers also found a bag with a large amount of cash inside. Mundy told police she had $10,000 with her for a down payment on a house she was buying off a man but she only knew the man’s first name, reports said.

Mundy was issued a citation for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and given a court date.